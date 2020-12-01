With a long and historic election behind us, the actual job of legislating now begins. I first want to thank everyone who voted — no matter who you voted for — for participating in our democratic process and making your voices heard.
My priorities over the next two years are going to be helping make our economy stronger, keeping our communities safe, ensure that our students have the best education opportunities possible, and working together to get results for each family and small business in each of the communities in my district. In the weeks to come I will receive my committee assignments, staff and office. I want everyone to know that they should please contact my office with any constituent issue, policy concern, or ideas they may have about how we can make our state a better place. This is your seat. Your opinions, needs and concerns are critical for me to do my job representing you.
I will do my best to communicate with you about important votes and important pieces of legislation that would impact our communities. Visiting each town in District 9 and meeting new people was the best part of campaigning — I intend to keep visiting each town and meeting new people as your senator, and I know that is going to be the best part of the job.
Thank you,
DENISE RICCIARDI
26 Magazine St.
Bedford
(This writer is N.H. senator-elect in District 9.)
