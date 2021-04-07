The Sentinel has published multiple articles and editorials decrying Georgia’s new state election laws as “voter suppression,” with few specific examples.
Elsewhere, I have read that the new laws strengthen and expand voting access. What’s the real story?
For example, one change to which objections have been raised is a requirement that Georgians who are voting by mail must provide the ID number from their driver’s license or non-driver ID (free in Georgia). Similar identification is required to vote in person in Georgia. If an absentee voter doesn’t have an ID, they may use the last four digits of their Social Security number.
This strikes me as both more reliable and more secure than requiring that the signature on the absentee ballot match a signature in another database. I know how my own signature varies!
Several other states require similar identification. And if voters are given the opportunity to “cure” a non-matching signature, that means an extra trip to the county or town offices, which may or may not be open on weekends, and which would incur additional transportation costs. Both could disenfranchise voters.
DEBORAH HUTCHINGS
Walpole
