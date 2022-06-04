The undersigned are deeply concerned about The Sentinel’s ongoing one-sided medical news and editorials. A blatant example is the May 14 editorial (“First, do no harm”) on ivermectin as COVID treatment. The drug is ridiculed immediately as just a “horse dewormer” and claimed to be “pseudo-science.” Now look at a meta-analysis of the use of ivermectin in COVID treatment: https://c19ivermectin.com
Meta-analysis means that all scientific studies, positive or negative, are included. As of today, there are more than 160 studies and 110 are peer reviewed. By studying this meta-analysis, you can see clearly that results of ivermectin treatment for COVID are overwhelmingly positive.
Ivermectin treatment for COVID has been officially adopted in 22 countries and by 39 nongovernmental medical organizations.
The Sentinel is entitled to its view of ivermectin for COVID, but should be embarrassed for its shallow, politicized editorial. Just recently the U.S. Government Accountability Office documented that all U.S. health agencies (FDA, CDC, NIH and ASPR) have been compromised in the last two years by allowing political interference. It’s a clear invitation to The Sentinel to rethink its accumulated views that came from these agencies.
We suggest The Sentinel appoint a staff member to research for scientific and factual evidence that goes beyond the narrow views allowed by Washington/main media/internet corporations, and big pharma. This is especially relevant right now when monkey pox is being introduced as the newest threat to the world, of course needing a new vaccine since the COVID vaccine has been milked dry: Watch “Monkey Pox Germ Games” on Crossroads by The Epoch Times (https://bit.ly/3Gd4z3B)!
We don’t want the World Health Organization to decide for all countries what will be the next pandemic, or what to do about it. Please ask your senators and representative to reject U.S. support of the WHO and the proposed treaty that would subjugate our U.S. Constitution to the WHO.
Gerhard Bedding, Keene
Also: Castine Clerkin, John-Michael Dumais, Lexa Krutyholowa, Johanna Laurie, Deirddra Limoges, Sarah C. McAllister, Maureen McMahon, Joseph Mirzoff, Rebecca Montrone, Kristen Reynolds,David Rossalll, Julie Rossall, Mary Vasseur Finn and Judy L. Williams, all of Keene; John Geschen of Chesterfield; Jim Rodger and Jean Sable of Fitzwilliam; Jodi Farwell and Judy Ferraro of Harrisville; Keenan Blanchard, Patricia Blanchard and E. deMartelly of Nelson; Hope Taylor, Melissa White, Carol Wyndham and John Wyndham, all of Peterborough; Kathleen Seppala of Rindge; Katherine Reese Kusza of Spofford; Connie Paton and Gwyneth Tolman of Sullivan; and J. Matthew Worrall, Kathy Worrall and Mary Rogers of Winchester.
(Note: https://c19ivermectin.com is not a scientific site. A review of its misuse in debates on ivermectin can be found at https://bit.ly/3tg9g7B)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.