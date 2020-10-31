I was very disheartened to see that your editorial board chose to endorse the Democratic candidate over state Sen. Ruth Ward last week.
And not just because Sen. Ward has been such a strong advocate for our community she deserves re-election, but rather, I was disappointed that you chose to endorse a candidate that refused to take your candidate survey and tell the voters where she stands on the important issues.
The article cited Ms. Alford-Teaster’s far-left progressive ideals as reason for the endorsement, but the details of her actual policy proposals are still a bit of mystery to the voters of N.H. Senate District 8.
Her blank page on not only your candidate survey page, but also on the nonpartisan Citizens Count survey page, tells us all that we need to know about Ms. Alford-Teaster. She doesn’t want us to know how she really feels about lowering property taxes, protecting the 2nd Amendment, or improving education in New Hampshire.
I find it extremely disappointing that your editorial board was so willing to simply overlook her lack of transparency and instead, told your readers to “take your word for it” and that “this is what she stands for.” In the New Hampshire that I know, we expect to hear from the candidates themselves.
In the future I would hope that The Keene Sentinel is more selective with their endorsements and chooses candidates that are truthful and forthright with the voters.
JULIANA BERGERON
410 Main St.
Keene
(This writer is a Republican national committeewoman.)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.