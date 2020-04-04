The world is in a difficult situation. We need to reduce the speed at which a larger percentage of the world population gets the coronavirus, thereby giving the scientists and doctors the time necessary to develop and test vaccines and cures.
The problem is this: Like every pandemic since recorded history began, this pandemic must (and will) burn itself out. Regardless of how much social distancing and sheltering in place we do, the carousel of any highly contagious illness will go around again and again until everyone has contracted it (eventually either dying from it or surviving it, thereby developing a natural future immunity to it) or until the group-immunity becomes strong enough to ward it off without contracting it ... usually via a working vaccine broadly administered in time!
Consequently, this particular carousel ride will not end quickly ... but it will end. People throughout the world survived the Spanish influenza pandemic of 1918. God willing, we will survive this one.
Remember, a combination of historical knowledge, facts and common sense will provide much better guidance than the sensationalism and near-hysteria found in too much of the recent TV network news reporting!
Respectfully,
BOB COLLINSWORTH
P.O. Box 119
Harrisville
