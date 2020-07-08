As a parent who has homeschooled and continues to teach other homeschooled children, I am impressed and delighted to have had Sen. Dietsch meet so directly with the homeschooling community. Thank you, senator, for making that time and hearing our unfiltered concerns and thoughts on homeschooling in the Granite State.
During the meeting Sen. Dietsch listened and reflected important aspects of what homeschoolers need to feel supported — and wanted to hear what wasn’t working as well. It is clear to me, through her responses and questions, that Sen. Dietsch has the interests of our kids at heart and is willing to listen to our needs, concerns, and hopes for educating the youth of New Hampshire in all variety of settings, be it home, public, or private; her desire is to make sure every child has access to the most opportunities and best education possible.
I was equally as impressed with Sen. Dietsch’s willingness to hear very heartfelt emotional reactions to statements that were made regarding her stance on a particular piece of legislation. She was gracious with her time allowing each person to share fully, and genuinely apologized for any pain or upset that was caused.
Sen. Dietsch also clarified that her concern is the same as mine, as a teacher and a parent: for every child to have equal access to all educational resources. Period. I think we need to focus on that and not get caught up in verbiage, but focus on the actual impact of the legislation at hand.
Thank you senator, for having the best interest of our young people at the heart of your legislation initiatives.
With hope as we move forward,
SARAH CHADZYNSKI
170 Pinnacle Road
Lyndeborough
