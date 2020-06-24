State Sen. Jeanne Dietsch owes homeschooling families an apology.
The 16th president of the United States, Abe Lincoln, was effectively homeschooled. I do not think his father, Thomas, was university educated, yet he became president by teaching himself.
State Sen. Jeanne Dietsch, D-Peterborough, stated: “This idea of parental choice, that’s great if the parent is well-educated. There are some families that’s perfect for. But to make it available to everyone? No. I think you’re asking for a huge amount of trouble.”
This is the most ignorant statement on homeschooling I have heard. My dear senator, who shall be the arbiter of “well educated” — You or some local or state board? This is elitism at its finest.
For the record, we homeschool, and I did not go to college and my two kids are doing just fine.
Disgusting, and we are owed an apology from our state senator.
JIM GRAHAM
46 Cheney Ave., Peterborough
