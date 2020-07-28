I am writing to express my strong support to re-elect state Sen. Jeanne Dietsch so that she can continue doing the excellent job that she has done representing Peterborough and the 13 other towns in District 9 in the state Senate in Concord.
I’ve seen Jeanne’s leadership in action through her work as a state senator these past two years to improve high-speed Internet access, implement creative new strategies to bring more young people to our state, to strengthen our economy, provide for better paying jobs.
Jeanne is highly effective as a speaker, in making compelling presentations and is effective at positively influencing other legislators. She has that combination of experience, passion and vision that helps groups accomplish big goals — and I think that’s a winning combination for our region and our state.
Jeanne has worked hard for families, supporting legislation for lower property taxes, better wages and more early childhood support. She supports legislation to end the practice of continuing to downshift costs and increasing fees to towns and taxpayers.
As a former Republican for most of my adult life, I know that she is the best candidate for undeclared voters, Democrats and moderate Republicans. She is extremely bright, well organized and hard working, and brings balance to her party in that she understands business and is on the right side of all the people issues.
In Jeanne, I see a person whom I can fully trust to do what she says and believes in without reservation.
Let’s keep Jeanne as our state senator!
ED JUENGST
402 Southfield Lane
Peterborough
