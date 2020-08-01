In the many years I have known Jeanne Dietsch, she has been a job creator, community leader and spirited fighter for Peterborough’s people and environment. We are lucky to have her as our state senator, and I am overjoyed to endorse her for re-election.
I worked closely with Sen. Dietsch in my 15 years on the Peterborough Selectboard. She was a constant advocate for conservation here in town. We brought to Peterborough the state’s largest solar array, preserved the land around Cunningham Pond, and opened sustainable local businesses.
Since joining the state Senate, she has kept her passion for protecting our lands and waters. She has been endorsed by the Sierra Club of New Hampshire and serves as the chair of the joint PFAS commission, which protects the water supply against polluters to keep our citizens safe.
I was particularly impressed to see that she was the only senator to vocally oppose the Granite Bridge Pipeline plan, which she knew would only perpetuate harmful fracking, increase the risk for pollution and disincentivize pursuing renewable energy sources. As we know in the Monadnock Region, standing up to pipelines can be a battle, but it’s worth it, and we’re fortunate Jeanne is on our side.
Sen. Dietsch has done a wonderful job representing the Monadnock Region in Concord, and I cannot wait to see what else is to come.
LIZ THOMAS
67 East Mountain Road
Peterborough
