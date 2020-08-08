I served on the Board of Selectmen in Peterborough for 12 years, retiring in May 2019. During that period, I functioned as the board’s liaison to the Peterborough Economic Development Authority. Community and business leaders, including Jeanne Dietsch, were members of that committee.
I believe that in this world there are two kinds of people. There are those people who recognize that something needs to be done, but they say to themselves, why should I? Others, like Jeanne Dietsch, think something needs to be done and ask themselves, why not me?
I learned that if you are chairing a committee, Jeanne is the person you want as a member because she steps up, inspires others and makes things happen.
Jeanne chaired the strategic planning subcommittee of the EDA. Because of her leadership, and consensus building skills, the EDA developed a short and longer-term plan with realistic goals and milestones, most of which are either accomplished or in progress. Just last month, she followed through on a big promise she made to help the Monadnock Region economy, giving towns better leverage to bring universal broadband coverage to rural areas like ours. During a pandemic, when telemedicine and working remotely are critical, I’m grateful for her foresight and persistence on improving broadband coverage.
Jeanne has been instrumental not only at EDA, but also with Stay Work Play NH and MAxT Makerspace. Jeanne has always fought to make New Hampshire welcoming for early stage start-up businesses and attractive to mature sustainable businesses, which can relocate or expand to New Hampshire and create good paying jobs here.
These are only a few of many reasons I am proud to endorse Sen. Dietsch for another term in the N.H. Senate. We need legislators like her, who can lead, innovate and get things done.
BARBARA MILLER
22 Governor Square
Peterborough
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.