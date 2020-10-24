As a longtime Peterborough resident and member of the ConVal School Board, I am writing because of how important this election is to the future of public education in our state and school district. ConVal is currently fighting in the courts for fair funding guaranteed by the state constitution. But it’s also fighting shrinking class sizes, the ongoing pandemic, and ever-changing needs of students.
That’s why I am voting to re-elect state Sen. Jeanne Dietsch. Jeanne is a kind and respected neighbor in our Peterborough community, and a former school board member herself. In her first term, she was a great advocate for our students and taxpayers as vice chair of the Senate Education and Workforce Development committee.
She wrote a bill to protect parents and schools from state overreach and passed legislation that will make it easier to improve broadband infrastructure that will help students in rural towns. She is standing up for fair school funding models and trying to ensure that every student has access to high quality education, no matter where they live.
With all of the challenges facing schools these days, great leadership and smart policy matters, and that’s why we need Jeanne Dietsch in Senate District 9.
Jeanne represents Peterborough, Sharon, Dublin, Greenfield, Hancock and Temple for ConVal towns. Jenn Alford-Teaster is running in the district that includes the rest of them. Jenn knows firsthand how important a quality public education is. She grew up in a low-income family in New Hampshire but was provided the resources she needed to succeed through her well-funded public school.
She is running in Senate District 8, which includes the ConVal towns of Antrim, Bennington and Francestown, and she believes that everyone deserves a quality education, regardless of zip code.
I hope that ConVal families will vote for Jeanne and Jenn by Nov. 3!
JANINE LESSER
50 Pine St.
Peterborough
