Regarding the Republican National Convention and President Trump’s recent rally:
I am a senior citizen born and raised in New Hampshire and a resident of Walpole for the last 45 years.
After reading the articles that appeared in The Sentinel on Aug. 28 and Aug. 31, regarding the experiences of several people representing this small area of the great state of New Hampshire at the Republican National Convention and President Trump’s rally in Manchester, I have several questions that I would like to ask Ms. Day, Ms. Rieger and Mr. Merkt.
To Ms. Day and Ms. Rieger:
At the Republican National Convention, did you social distance?
Did you wear masks?
Were you tested for the virus before you left?
Were you tested for the virus while in DC?
Were you tested for the virus on your return to New Hampshire?
If you did not test negative for the virus, did you quarantine when you arrived back in New Hampshire?
To Ms. Day and Mr. Merkt:
At the Trump rally, did you social distance?
Did you wear masks?
Were you tested for the virus before you left?
Were you tested for the virus while in Manchester?
Were you tested for the virus on your return to Cheshire County?
I am looking forward to your reply!
SANFORD HORSKIN
128 Wentworth Road
Walpole
