I am writing in response to Ms. Merlone’s letter in the Oct. 9-10 Sentinel regarding the need for dental care in Medicare. Her letter accurately relates the many scenarios in which lack of dental coverage creates problems in the treatment of other issues.
Teeth are a vital organ just like others we consider to be essential but for whatever reason are excluded from coverage.
Can anyone who can’t afford proper dental care be expected to eat healthy foods of every type like others do? The lack of that ability is obvious.
Let your elected officials know how important it is to include dental care in Medicare.
ARNOLD NEWMAN
Marlborough
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.