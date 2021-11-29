Rep. John Mann, a member the House Science, Technology and Energy Committee, asks “what is wrong with me?” (“We must be resolute on energy efficiency,” Nov. 4). He answers his own question later in his letter with “we were robbing ourselves blind.”
Since he is big on energy efficiency, he must know that his favorite energy sources, wind and sunshine, are respectively, ONLY 33 percent and 20 percent efficient. Moreover, they require enormous areas of land, desecrating every hill and mountaintop in the state, and requiring the clear cutting of multiple state forests. Talk about efficiency. Wow.
Then there’s the little problem of the thousands of miles of high-voltage wires required to connect the thousands of windmills, solar farms and dams to us wasteful users.
Won’t those be beautiful, rather than our forests and trees?
I suggest that given his incomplete knowledge of science, technology and energy, he should resign from the House committee, and look for a replacement with the proper background. He might also look more closely at his “three surrounding states” to see how woefully they have approached their similar problems, before recommending them as examples.
FRED WARD
Stoddard
