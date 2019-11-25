Running at the head of the pack, Elizabeth Warren is getting attacked by Biden and Buttigieg. Now she’s getting attacked for not fighting back. Of course, if she did respond, then she’d be “shrill.”
Given that Democrats will need to unite behind the ultimate selection, shouldn’t scrutiny be focused on those launching the attacks and not the recipient? Of note, Bernie Sanders doesn’t seem to be entering the fray.
My vote in February is certainly going to be for a candidate who goes after the issues and not other candidates. I’d like to see all the candidates occupy the higher ground and discuss their plans.
Sincerely,
BARBARA MICHELSON
87 Log Cabin Road
Nelson
