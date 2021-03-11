Just like the kid who gripes to dad about a school incident, Rep. Porter omits much of the story in her recent letter (“In-person sessions a device to silence us,” Feb. 24).
The budget passed by Democrats in the 2019 Legislature (HR1/HR2) was vetoed by the governor, prompting a continuing resolution to fund the government until October 2019. Even though Democrats screamed all session about “tax relief,” they made every attempt to raise taxes and fees on everything they could get their hands on. Seventy-nine of their horrible bills rightfully got vetoed, sustained by the House.
It took House Democrats months to come back to the bargaining table. The final budget (HB3/HB4) didn’t include the Democrats’ capital gains tax, state income tax, increased business taxes, or General Fund money for Medicaid expansion. Instead, it included a compromise trigger on business taxes and sent record amounts of state funding back to schools and municipalities for property tax relief. Money coming back to towns was all thanks to Republicans working in a bipartisan manner. We heard the Democrats’ voices; we just didn’t agree with them regarding massive tax increases.
Rep. Porter talks about retaliation in the air? How laughable. We weren’t the party that stormed out in a chaotic huff during House session on Feb. 24, not wanting to do the work people elected them to do. We weren’t the party that obstructed House work by calling points of order and making frivolous motions to waste time. We aren’t the party using COVID as a political tool. Despite air purifiers, 10-foot spaced seating, PPE, sanitized work areas and the availability of vaccines, the Democrats still claim they aren’t safe.
Rep. Porter, and her party, still doesn’t seem to grasp the simple concept that the Senate comprises only 24 senators, as compared to the House’s 400 representatives. There’s no way we can run a remote House session, which includes complex parliamentary maneuvering.
They also don’t seem to understand that not everyone has stable Internet and that there’s no way to ensure voting security for House votes. The Democrats keep beating the remote drum, and refuse to grasp the reality that it’s simply unreasonable, unworkable and unfeasible to technically implement.
House leadership is taking every precaution to make legislative workspace for committee work and House session work safe with regard to COVID. By Democrats refusing to come to work, the only ones silencing their voices are themselves.
LEN TURCOTTE
Barrington
(This writer, a Republican, is majority senior advisor in the N.H. House.)
