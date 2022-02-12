Last week, the courageous members of the Keene City Council voted down a motion that would have ended Keene’s mask mandate.
Since then, at least five states have announced plans to end mask requirements. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, who imposed some of the nation’s most stringent pandemic-related mandates, announced the Garden State is lifting requirements that students wear masks in the classroom.
At Keene’s schools, students must wear a mask in classrooms and even while playing sports. Gov. Murphy said, “This is not a declaration of victory as much as an acknowledgment that we can responsibly live with this thing.”
Imagine the courage it took to publicly suggest that we can actually live with this “thing.”
Also this week, Oregon health officials announced its end to indoor mask requirements for public places and inside schools. Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, a Democrat, recommended the state end its statewide mask mandate on Feb. 28. Delaware Gov. John Carney, a Democrat, announced his state’s indoor mask mandate for public and private K-12 schools and child-care facilities will end next month, while the universal indoor mask mandate expires this week. Not to be outdone, California also announced it will end indoor masking requirements next week. For those keeping track, each of these states has a Democratic governor.
The bravest of Keene city councilors, Randy Filiault, said mask mandates were never meant to be political. In what is likely a rare event, Councilor Filiault may be wrong, as Democratic leaders across the country are scurrying to dump mask mandates. Take note from the Dems in higher places, Mr. Filiault: Masks have fallen out of favor.
Don’t fret, though, your bravery in suggesting the first mask mandates in the Elm City undoubtedly saved the collective citizenry of Keene from certain death from COVID-19. If you already haven’t, give yourself a pat on the back.
Oh … and while you’re at it, be brave again and vote to end Keene’s mask mandate. It’s what the big guys are doing.
