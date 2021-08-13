Dear Cheshire County folks concerned about the current vulnerable democracy,
We have an opportunity to celebrate a home grown hero of campaign reform on Aug. 15, here in Keene.
Many of you may remember the Dublin woman who walked every inch of the journey across the United States to rally support for election reform in 1999. Eighty-nine-year-old Granny D Haddock walked and spoke strategically with foresight about the need to fix a broken system that no longer represented regular citizens’ interests and needs.
One of her key targets then was Mitch McConnell when she stopped in Kentucky, and as you are well aware, McConnell is still the biggest barrier to fair democratic participation. There is much more to be done to return this country’s elections to the people rather than for conservative economic interests.
We let her down then by not demanding Congress to bring fair elections; it takes more than the “power of one” to push Congress to end gerrymandering, to disclose self interested dark money contributions, to increase access to the polls and fair elections, and to restore the U.S. to the position of No. 1 global advocate of democracy.
Let’s celebrate this impressive woman and her principles! Please show your support for essential federal interventions and change in state election processes against restricting participation in voting in order to maintain an unfair status quo dominated by money and supremacist interests.
We will meet at Gilbo Avenue at 2 p.m. on Aug. 15 for a short walk symbolizing Granny D’s efforts. This will be followed by refreshments, including Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, and brief direct recollections about this amazing U.S. historical character.
Hope to see you there!
CHUCK WEED
Keene
