When will the Democratic Party and democracy-loving independents wake up and realize the GOP is setting the stage for a much bigger act than Jan. 6, 2021 ... and a finale that will end in usurping control of the legislative and executive branches of federal and state government by fraud, manipulation and outright deception?
Meanwhile, the Dems are bickering over child care, student loans, paid leave, et al. in the face of this onslaught against our most dearly held Democratic process. Our freedom, our democracy, this "great experiment", this "birth place of freedom" is in peril, and the Dems are doing precisely nothing to counter it all while Trump's minions are replacing election officials, and Republican-controlled statehouses across the nation are moving to empower their shills to overturn legitimate voting results if they don't give victory to the GOP.
Mark my words: 2023 may well be the last year of democracy as we know it in the U.S., and if that happens democracy will not re-emerge in my lifetime ... and then, not without bloodshed.
BART CENTRE
Langdon
