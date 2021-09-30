As a somewhat new resident of Keene (at least new enough to experience the Clarence DeMar for the first time this past week), I wish to express my gratitude to all the race volunteers managing the aid stations and to the enthusiastic spectators lining the course.
As a runner with 45-plus years of racing experience, having participated in hundreds of races around the country, the level of support and encouragement exceeded all but a handful of the races which I’ve run. It was obvious that the community has adopted these races. Your hearts were on full display.
It’s not a surprise that this race is still going strong after 43 years. Please know that your involvement in this event was appreciated. I’m proud to say that I’m a resident of Keene. Thank you!
Respectfully,
JOHN MATTHEWS
Keene
