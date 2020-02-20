The Honorable Mark T. Esper
Secretary of Defense
Department of Defense/ Pentagon
Washington, DC 20301
Dear Secretary Esper:
On Nov. 11, 2019, you were interviewed and stated with conviction there would be no retaliation for officials who were compliant with the law in the impeachment hearings of President Trump.
On Dec. 16, 2019, in a letter to Sen. Schumer you assured that those patriots were guaranteed in law not to be retaliated against.
What a shameful place our leadership has come to — when truth and law have no place. You, Mark Esper, are part of this horrible happening. You have voice and power to speak up and do the right thing, and yet you have chosen not to speak. Shame on you.
I think a lot about what is happening. And one of the things I think about is that I am glad all of my grandparents — immigrants and loyal truthful U.S. citizens — are not alive to see actions such as yours. They believed in this country, worked hard and taught us truth and responsibility. They loved this country.
What has happened to you, Mr Esper?
Please hear my prayer.
P.S.: On Feb. 7, Vindman’s attorney David Pressman wrote:
“LTC Alexander Vindman leaves the White House today. But we must not accept the departure of truth, duty, and loyalty that he represents. In this country right matters, and so does truth. Truth is not partisan. If we allow truthful voices to be silenced, if we ignore their warnings, eventually there will be no one left to warn us.”
JUDI LANG
162 Nubanusit Road
Nelson
