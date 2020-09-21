New Hampshire Democrats were thrilled that in the 2018 election they won the majority in the N.H. House and Senate, They were also thrilled that they passed legislation that they were proud of.
Unfortunately, I want to point out that some of those bills never saw the light of day. Gov. Sununu vetoed more than 75 bills in 2019 and 2020 a record in New Hampshire. No other governor has cast so many vetoes.
This year, it is clear, we must elect a Democrat for governor.
RONA BEAME
49 Prospect Hill Road
Hancock
