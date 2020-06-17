Six years ago, a comedy news host was preparing for a segment on police militarization. When his team searched for easily mockable examples, they found Keene PD’s application for a BearCat — an armored personnel carrier. That John Oliver segment aired in August 2014, two months before our infamous “Pumpkin Riots” launched us briefly back into the national spotlight. Those riots were aggravated and fueled in part by our police’s overreaction, with many Keene State students joining in the mayhem after receiving messages from friends saying that the police were cracking down.
The militarization of police forces and the countless examples of police violence across our country are issues that feed and inflate one another. While Keene has not had a moment of police brutality enter the spotlight, and I like to believe in the goodwill and tolerance of our officers, we have been an unfortunate example of an overmilitarized force.
Police Chief Russo recently posted to Facebook: “... These unconscionable actions are neither indicative of nor condoned by the Keene Police Department and our law enforcement partners. Our Department joins in mourning the death of Mr. Floyd and we send our thoughts and prayers to his family, friends, and all other citizens who are rightfully concerned over the actions of those we are supposed to trust. ...”
The police department’s support for Keene’s demonstrations and condemnation of the murder of George Floyd are words I am glad to hear. The department can go beyond words, though. They could make themselves a real example of steps toward demilitarization and make clear their understanding that they have not been perfect. They could put Keene back into the spotlight for a moment, atoning for its mistakes. They could publicly, and symbolically, decommission the BearCat permanently.
Imagine the event: The BearCat is driven one last time, to a public and viewable space. It’s engine is disconnected and lifted out. The community is invited to repaint the armored vehicle in colors and symbols of peace and unity. The vehicle that had been a symbol of our police overreach and inappropriate gear would become a symbol of our city’s commitment to true justice. The BearCat would stay on display, a clear and beautiful statement that our Police Department is by and for our community — our whole community.
Join me in demanding that we decommission the BearCat.
CHRISTOFFER SCOTT
48 Water St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.