Donald Trump’s performance in the debate is why he shouldn’t be president.
The job is more demanding and complex than an 8-year-old spoiled brat, behaving like he had a toy taken away. If he can’t behave with any more maturity under the pressure of a debate, how’s he going to behave in a serious crisis, you know, that he can’t ignore?
Ernest Hemingway said “Courage is grace under pressure.” Donald Trump insulted the democratic process and the electorate, and if America is to live up to her potential, she must be more than the petulance of one neurotic petty little boy.
Remember — the world is watching, and they’re not seeing strength or the nobility of freedom.
JACK COEY
15 Fairview St.
Keene
Commented
