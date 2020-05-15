On April 28, the National Catholic Reporter cited a phone call between cardinals and bishops of the Catholic Church and President Trump.
Calling himself the best president in the history of the Catholic Church, Trump promised continued support of common issues. Seems like an alliance is being forged on, among other issues, shared concerns over abortion.
Besides begging the issue of separation between church and state, these church leaders assume a voice not universally held by all Catholics, and further compromises the authority of church leaders already compromised over the sex abuse scandal. I fear they again fail to show the kind of leadership expected and needed by thirsty sheep looking for their shepherd.
But, we are all sinners and rather than dwell on blame, we should look to better models to address complex, many-sided problems like how to deal with unwanted pregnancies. Perhaps, such a model or perspective is available by consulting common ground shared by all Christians, i.e. scripture.
In John 8:1-11, Jesus is teaching in the temple when a woman is brought in by the religious leaders who announce she has sinned against the Law of Moses, which requires she be stoned to death. When asked to give judgement, Jesus silently begins writing on the temple floor. Gradually, all the accusers go away without a word leaving Jesus alone with the woman. Refusing to render judgement or condemnation, He tells the woman go and sin on more.
Jesus disregards tradition, time-honored convention and Mosaic Law and takes the role of advocate in protecting the woman. He goes beyond judgement to compassion for her and her plight. Support is favored over disapproval. We, as well as church leaders, would do well to find ways to support instead of condemn women dealing with unwanted pregnancies.
FRANK MENEGHINI
150 RiverMead Road
Peterborough
