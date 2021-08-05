Gov. Chris Sununu is to be commended for signing the medical freedom bill (House Bill 220) which, in keeping with the 1947 Nuremburg Code, ensures that all New Hampshire residents have the right to be “free from any threat or compulsion by government to accept an immunization.” This protection for individual rights is especially significant in light of the large number of deaths and injuries following COVID vaccinations now being reported by government websites such as VAERS.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS) is an “early warning system used to monitor adverse events that happen after vaccination. VAERS is the frontline system of a comprehensive vaccine safety monitoring program in the United States. It is one of several systems CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration use to help ensure all vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, are safe.”
In the seven-month period from Dec. 14, 2020, to July 9, 2021, VAERS reported 463,457 adverse vaccination events (deaths and injuries). Extrapolating this number for a yearly total, this would imply approximately 794,498 adverse reactions in a year since Dec 14, 2021. By way of contrast, in 2019 (pre-COVID), VAERS reported only about 48,000 adverse events, or about 6 percent of what we have today.
At 463,457 events, of which 10,991 were deaths, any drug or procedure in the past resulting in this level of harm would by now have been discontinued and banned by the FDA. The public needs to know why this has not happened, and why instead the government is increasing its push for COVID vaccinations. In addition, the VAERS data has not been widely disseminated to the public, so informed consent is lacking.
Also, the current numbers and those in 2019 may have been undercounted by a factor of as much as 100, since there is strong evidence through Harvard studies (Ross Lazarus, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Inc.) that only 1 percent of adverse vaccination events are actually reported. Therefore, the current number (463,457) of adverse reactions (deaths and injuries) is potentially much higher.
Highly-cited COVID doctor, Dr. Peter McCullough, notes that “the U.S. government has … made a commitment to mass vaccination as the solution to the COVID pandemic …,” while the voices of thousands of independent physicians advocating a different approach have been suppressed by the mainstream media. See, for example, the Great Barrington Declaration, https://gbdeclaration.org.
JOHN D. WYNDHAM
Peterborough
