Charles Darwin wrote the theory of natural selection, which states that organisms in nature that adapt to their environment thrive while those that don’t perish. Humans are part of nature, so our failure to adapt is making the earth warmer. Seventy degrees in mid-November in New Hampshire, see?
And during a pandemic people don’t wear masks, or congregate when they shouldn’t. Their attitude is: No one’s going to tell me what to do.
What’s the old TV ad line: “It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature.” If we were cows instead of people, those refusing to adapt to circumstances would be the most vulnerable or weakest part of the herd.
Sometimes looking at things from a different perspective can be illuminating.
JACK COEY
15 Fairview St.
Keene
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.