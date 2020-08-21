My dad, Clifford Pregent, and I really enjoyed reading about Gerri Schappals in the weekend paper (“NH woman survived the 1918 flu, cancer and COVID-19,” Aug. 8/9).
He was especially delighted to see that she was born in January of 1918, as my dad was also born in 1918 and in January (the 27th). He also survived the 1918 influenza epidemic as a baby. He and his mother were very sick. He said all he was told was that they packed him in ice. His mother survived. His father and sister did not get sick.
Dad has also survived fighting in World War II, two cancer surgeries and aortic aneurysm surgery. He lives in his house and I moved in to keep an eye on him after my mother died three years ago. His hobbies include; mowing the grass in the summer and shoveling and snowblowing in the winter.
My sister and I are doing our best to keep him safe from contracting COVID-19. But knowing dad he would probably survive that, too, then be up and outside mowing the lawn.
NORA McCASLAND
30 Giffin St.
Keene
