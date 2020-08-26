In response to “City needs to step toward justice” letter printed July 27, authored by Raven Norlander-McCarty: Really?
I would never have guessed that systemic racism and heavy-handed police tactics were as prevalent as you suggest in the area. Please explain how “major cuts” to the police will make anyone, of any color, safer?
Bad apples should be rooted out of all police departments and from any other public service role, but dismantling an entire system because of a few is utterly senseless and counterproductive. I support full funding of the police with ongoing training.
Racial disparity around arrests cannot be evaluated simply by comparing overall population numbers, but only has true meaning when comparing arrest rates versus interactions with police. Make no mistake, George Floyd was murdered, and his assailant should pay a heavy price.
Citizens reviewing “use-of-force incidents”? Citizens have no training to effectively perform this task. I support body cams, which are still often ineffective when an officer is tangling with a combative suspect. As the KPD chief was recently quoted, “use of force is based on the resistance applied by the suspect.” Could the increase in use of force be directly attributed to the increase in lack of respect for police? Have no-bail laws in some areas also contributed?
BLM is a very controversial, highly political organization and I hope our city government will use caution on what they endorse. Any city official has the right to protest and hold a BLM sign expressing their personal belief, but surely not as an official representative of the city while doing so. Thankfully, local protests have been peaceful; but what should we think about BLM when they hold their sign in one hand while hurling a Molotov cocktail or brick with the other in so many major cities?
It’s beyond belief what is happening in our country with the blatant disregard of our constitution, the canceling of those with different views, and the news media describing looting, rioting, arson, killing, and occupying city blocks as peaceful protests. These are not peaceful protesters: They’re criminals. Elected officials in many large cities are doing absolutely nothing to curtail the violence. Why? The world is watching, and they can’t be impressed.
We could open the borders now like some politicians want ... Would anybody come?
MICHAEL BLAIR
175 West Surry Road, Keene
