It is now 4:38 a.m., Sunday, April 5, and after another sleepless night, I have to write down these tormenting thoughts.
Thirty-five years ago, we lost our son Mark, then 25, to eternity; the anvils that fell on our hearts remain. He was put to rest at the Alstead Center Cemetery, and when his memorial stone was set, we planted golden arborvitaes on each side of it.
Many tears were shed on our visits, but the trees were constant reminders that life goes on in spite of it all. As they grew magnificently over the years, I was able to shape them into a type of grotto that encompassed our son’s resting place in a very peaceful and beautiful manner.
Last Thursday, we discovered that these comforting trees had been wantonly cut, completely destroyed, leaving only ugly roots. This malicious, devastating act brought back flooding memories almost as grief-filled as when we first lost our Mark. This heinous and unimaginable assault was approved and carried out by two members of the cemetery committee.
The reasons given were that the trees were blocking the view and that one of the roots had knocked over an abutting grave stone. What view? Whose view? And probing of the ground showed no such root existed near the 1800s stone, many of which have tumbled there.
We were never warned of this action; the Draconian move was wanton, cruel and without justification.
It has been said often, “There is very little shame left in the world,” I’ve now been convinced that this statement is true! As a former Marine, I was well taught to know my enemy. I guess in the intervening years, that skill has left me.
Alstead commissioners who are responsible: reflect; how would you feel and act if this was done to you?
LEO IOZZO
220 Alstead Center Road
Alstead
