Cursive writing is my biggest concern … against all the sloppy, extremely poor handwriting skills of today.
I am a retired teacher of nearly 40 years, and slowly saw the unique art of cursive writing disappear from our school systems — although Keene Middle School did require cursive to be used in this school system.
How many signatures can you truly read easily? Most are “hen scratches” that no one in their right mind could possibly decipher. It becomes guesswork.
I am constantly baffled that people in general and schools do not insist on proper writing skills. Even holding the writing instrument the proper way is often incorrect. It’s not to be held as if someone is about to steal it from you.
Cursive writing is an art and a beautiful skill, which is daily becoming more and more atrocious, and more and more unreadable by many.
Yes, computers have taken the place of much of our writing skills, but it does not mean we should cancel out this very important way of writing. And we do need to learn how to at least be able to write our name legibly, before the art is so long-lost no one can teach anyone how to write.
Printing is one form of writing, but cursive is a beautiful art and many would like to be able to write in this manner. Today, many teachers can’t teach cursive because they cannot write in it either.
I know that the writing teacher was the first to be taken out of schools to save money; wonder who voted for that dumb idea? Handwriting goes faster. It is much classier than all the unreadable notes and letters that are sent out today.
I pray that more schools will undertake this form of cursive handwriting soon. I do know some schools are still requiring it.
ELLEN BROUILLETTE
Harrisville
