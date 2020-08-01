A growing faction of Keene’s woke community is a dangerous example of history, chillingly reminiscent of 1933 Germany, where the state incited average citizens to blame an ethnic group for the ills of society.
Yesterday, it was Nazi fascism; today, it is cultural Marxism. If you have a child in a Keene school you could be subjecting an innocent offspring to cultist wokeness that might destroy a developing mind forever.
Some citizens may have observed that the people are being taught to act as a herd. This is by design. The inability of Keene residents to recognize a biological attack by the Chinese is evident as they breath automobile exhaust and dine on asphalt over potholes at what used to be restaurants.
The selling out of America by its own government is an astounding commentary on our times and a presidential voice in opposition to the destruction of our country is a major target of state indoctrination.
People who can still think were appalled when representatives of the Keene police fell to their knees and gave a thumbs-up to threatening potential mobs. Germany in 1938? There is little effort to teach school children about the appeasement mistakes of “Peace for Our Time.” The kids have never heard of Neville Chamberlain; they are too busy contemplating jazz-handing, self-hatred foisted on them by the National Education Association. Children are being shepherded in our day schools and colleges like beasts of the field being led to slaughter in an elitist holocaust against white middle-class America.
The city’s newspaper and local talk-radio programming function like statist agents. They gin up animus against our president like the propaganda ministries of history no longer taught in schools.
Some in Keene have become like those gullible souls many years ago who watched Mary Martin fly over the crowd as Peter Pan and never saw the wires. Can we expect murals of Tokyo Rose and Hanoi Jane Fonda on walls in the city’s alleys next? If you disagree with these people they see Orwellian hate speech.
Trump lost New Hampshire to Clinton by less than 3,000 votes in 2016. We cannot afford to let Cheshire County humiliate the state again.
Keene used to be a relatively normal place with normal people before opioids. Now look what we have.
What happened to Keene’s leadership?
RAY COLBURN
P.O. Box 10252
Swanzey
