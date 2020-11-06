There is always more to the story than one might see …
What we can tell you about Cheshire TV is that we are here to serve you and the community. City Councilor Steve Hooper recently re-joined the board as the City of Keene’s board appointee. He had been on the board around the time of Lee Perkins’ departure, so he brings with him a view from past boards and experiences as well. We are looking forward to working him as we re-establish relationships in our local schools and nonprofits, as well as attracting new members as producers and volunteers.
We have been working with a professional HR group to continue our executive director search and staff engagement. We have the opportunity to bring aboard some talented board members in the next couple months. Our new staff has energy and enthusiasm for what they do, and we are looking forward to working with the Keene Senior Center, Hannah Grimes and the Keene Kiwanis Club on some new projects to name a few.
As we move forward, we are extremely interested in learning more about what you and our membership are interested in seeing come to CTV, as we progress through these new and changing times.
Please know that Cheshire TV is here for you. Our programing can be viewed at channels 1301 and 1302 on Spectrum. Our hope is to one day provide access for all to view our programming, but that is in the future. Every organization has its challenges. We will get through this and once again become that vital communication tool we so look forward to being.
JODI TURNER
Board Chair
Cheshire TV
76 Winter St.
Keene
