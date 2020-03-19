You defend yourself from the very proper criticisms of Sen. Jay Kahn (Sentinel, March 11) and Anti Defamation League of New England Director Robert Tristan (Sentinel March 10), that your editorial of Feb. 28 (“A step too far”), calling Senate Bill 727 “well intentioned but ill-advised,” by saying you simply didn’t like “attempts by politicians ... to dictate school criteria.”
You should know better, it is the state’s Constitution that mandates public education, and it is the New Hampshire Legislature’s obligation and jurisdiction to set standards for public education.
Dismissing legislators as “politicians” without addressing the appropriateness of Holocaust education seems like an attempt at silencing the legislative process.
RICHARD NICOLETTI
210 North Shore Road
Munsonville
