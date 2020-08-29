Jim Creighton identifies himself as a Republican who wants, among other things, to help “preserve conservative values, and fight for liberty.”
On Aug. 7, Creighton posted a letter in the Messenger (Hillsborough’s weekly) claiming he has met people who tell him they have received significant “threats” because of their political activity.
I don’t know whether Creighton’s letter is accurate. Creighton provides no information about who made those threats. Nor does Creighton name who was threatened. If those threats did occur, I trust that local law enforcement was called in as needed to keep the peace.
Whatever happened, however, it is important to note that — as Creighton tells it — the alleged victims all live in “historically Republican family homes.”
Let that sink in for a minute.
Creighton’s letter, we read, is — ostensibly — about preserving our freedoms and liberties. But when Creighton writes about threats to freedom of speech, who does he present for victims? Not an independent. Not an undeclared. Not a Democrat. Only people who vote for Republicans.
If Creighton wants a serious discussion about freedom and liberty, he must act in a serious manner: Present comprehensive data about perpetrators and victims. Place his issue in proper context. Foster bipartisan collaboration. Marshal effective strategies.
If — instead — Creighton wants to talk only about concerns of Republican backers, that is certainly his prerogative. Hillsborough District 38 voters, however, will prefer state representatives who care about the concerns of everyone.
DAN ADAMS
22 Norway Hill Road
Hancock
