This isn't a letter of complaint. There is no political axe to grind or a sneer to direct toward someone or group.
Instead I would like to commend Matt and his crew at Green Light Auto in Swanzey for their help in fixing a potentially expensive problem with our vehicle, with no cost to me. When the problem was discovered, Matt stepped up and took responsibility for an error made at his shop. What was impressive was I would never have known of the mistake had he not spoken up..
Need an honest repair garage? Need someplace to take you vehicle for peace-of-mind service? Call Matt at Green Light Auto in Swanzey. If the Better Business Bureau gives out awards for excellence, Green Light should be first in line.
Sincerely,
JOHN J. McMAHON
76 School St.
Keene
