The level of cruelty executed by Russia in Ukraine is abominable. Human life means nothing.
What’s eerie is the failure to acknowledge shared humanity. People who can act that primitively, that barbarically, can’t see themselves in their victims.
In essence, we are all the same: we come into the world the same way, and we leave it the same way; so we ought to recognize ourselves in others. I wonder if men who wantonly kill ever raised a child. We sully the dignity of man when we act like animals.
Putin had his dress rehearsal for Ukraine in Syria with his friend Assad. Men like Putin, Assad, Stalin and Hitler must not make it up the evolutionary scale, and are arrested somewhere in the Middle Ages.
But 2022 is not the Middle Ages, and peoples’ ability to communicate with cellphones and computers will expose this barbarism for all to see. The Ukrainians, on their side, are showing the most noble of human behavior: courage, sacrifice and loyalty to their homeland.
Churchill observed, “Courage is rightly esteemed the first of human qualities because it is the quality which guarantees all others.” Killing innocent people and lying to cover it up is cowardly and doomed to failure.
I hope that’s true, and that the civilized world will continue to set the standard of behavior where all men can live in peace.
