For decades we have sat quietly by and allowed our government to seize more and more power in violation of the Constitution and the principles of freedom and limited government. But never was the abuse of power more flagrant than when COVID-19 struck.
We were ordered to mask up, lock down, shutter businesses and avoid social contact. This should never happen in a free society! Yet, like obedient comrades the vast majority of us, without question, did as we were told because we were scared into submission. This is a tactic too often used by the government to control behavior.
“Any society that would give up a little liberty to gain a little security will deserve neither and lose both.” — Benjamin Franklin
COVID, like all viruses, is contagious; and like all viruses, the elderly and immune-compromised are most vulnerable. Thus more precautions are required for these specific groups.
Media reports the number of new cases and the number of deaths, but never do they report the number of false positive tests or the recovery rate that numerous doctors and scientists estimate to be 92-99 percent. The accuracy of the death statistics must be questioned as well, because those dying with COVID are being recorded as dying of COVID, which drives up the numbers exponentially.
We are now being told that it’s our duty to get a virtually untested vaccine whose manufacturers have been exempted from liability should adverse reactions or deaths occur. They have occurred, but the media tends not to report these statistics. No one can predict what long-term side effects may be associated with these vaccines and I fear that they may soon become mandatory.
To shut down the whole country was an unconstitutional power grab by the political elites, many of whom violated their own mandates, further illustrating that the ruling class live by a different set of policies than the rest of us.
The lockdown resulted in the biggest wealth redistribution in our history. The government unfairly decided which businesses could remain open and those that were forced to close. Large corporations thrived during this time while countless small businesses, many of which are owned by middle-class working folks, have been eviscerated.
The more we allow our elected officials to strip away our rights granted under the Constitution, the less relevant the Constitution becomes.
JANET HICKS
Walpole
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.