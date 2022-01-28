COVID pays in a myriad of ways.
I did a search of the COVID relief money paid into the Granite State. “See how much COVID relief money healthcare providers in your state got.”
Some highlights — hospitals in our area — tip of the iceberg:
Monadnock Hospital — $8 million.
DHMC Cheshire — $12 million.
Concord Hospital — $30 million.
DHMC Lebanon — $73.5 million!
State of New Hampshire (the government, not providers) — $4.3 million.
Creating a “National Pandemic Emergency” provided justification for such sweeping actions that override individual physician medical decision-making and patients’ rights. The CARES Act provides incentives for hospitals to use treatments dictated solely by the federal government under the auspices of the NIH. These “bounties” must be paid back if not “earned” by making the COVID-19 diagnosis and following the COVID-19 protocol.
The hospital payments include:
A “free” required PCR test in the ER or upon admission for every patient, with government-paid fee to hospital.
Added bonus payment for each positive COVID-19 diagnosis.
Another bonus for a COVID-19 hospital admission.
A 20 percent “boost” bonus payment from Medicare on the entire hospital bill for use of remdesivir instead of medicines such as ivermectin.
Another and larger bonus payment to the hospital if a COVID-19 patient is mechanically ventilated.
More money to the hospital if cause of death is listed as COVID-19, even if patient did not die directly of COVID-19.
A COVID-19 diagnosis also provides extra payments to coroners.
Human rights attorney Thomas Renz estimates each of these bonuses can potentially add up to $100,000 extra per COVID patient.
On Jan. 24, Sen. Ron Johnson held a five-hour-plus hearing on second opinions about COVID and vaccines. During the hearing, attorney Renz, representing three Defense Department officials, said the actual data showed, among other findings, a 300 percent increase in miscarriages, a 300 percent increase in cancer, and a whopping 1,000 percent increase in neurological disease in the U.S. military.
Meanwhile, sales of Pfizer biologic for 2021-2022 may near 70 billion; Moderna boasts 18 billion for 2021 (Moderna’s research was financed with 10 billion of our US taxpayer dollars!); Johnson & Johnson predicts 2022 sales at 3-3.5 billion.
Remdesivir, the only “authorized” drug treatment in the 3rd quarter of 2021 alone generated 1.9 billion.
COVID-19 isn’t killing people. The protocol in place is intentionally misplaced, and that’s what’s killing people; but it pays, and, apparently, that’s what matters most.
REBECCA MONTRONE
Keene
