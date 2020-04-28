On April 22, I listened intently to doctors Caruso and Khole on WKBK describing the COVID crisis. According to them, Cheshire Medical Center had treated 11 patients for the virus in the last six weeks, most of whom have been discharged.
They claim the success of Cheshire Medical is because of our efforts at social distancing. If you don’t already know, Cheshire Medical is locked down tighter than Fort Knox. You can’t get in the place. They are not accepting patients.
Eleven cases of COVID hardly seems like a crisis. OK, so maybe social distancing helps the spread of COVID. By how much? Double? Triple perhaps?
What if Cheshire Medical had treated 110 people with COVID in the last six weeks? Is that a crisis? Even at 10 times the current level of COVID, a “crisis” seems like a stretch.
Every year more than 4 million people in the U.S. alone require medical attention from automobiles, yet that isn’t a crisis.
In my opinion, these community leaders, among others, have instilled unnecessary fear and unrest.
I have witnessed the resulting mental-health issues, domestic abuse, alcohol and drug abuse brought on from the way our leaders have steered the public.
The way we are headed, it will only get worse. When will this be considered a crisis? These people can’t even get treatment.
TOBY TOUSLEY
499 Washington St.
Keene
