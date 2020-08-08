COVID-19 is not Russian roulette. Yet many people are now acting as if every encounter with another human being is its equivalent. As the social-distance bubble compresses during public interactions like passing people in a grocery store aisle or on the street, many act as if death is stalking them. They quickly and awkwardly careen away at an oblique angle, lest the viral “bullet” hit them. Many are now driving in their cars or walking down the street — and even exercising — all alone but still wearing a mask. This is all beyond any scientific rationale.
Such behavior is the predictable result of a blatantly one-sided, nonstop fear-disease-death narrative, which for months has focused on death counts as if no other death had previously happened. When death counts started bottoming out, suddenly the news was all about “case counts” (using highly unreliable tests) as if every case was walking leprosy — all despite these facts:
As many as 80 percent of those “infected” have mild or no symptoms;
Even the WHO admitted asymptomatic transmission is rare;
For people under 50, the chance of dying from COVID-19 is about the same as dying in a car accident.
We rarely hear that across the globe, those dying from this virus are almost entirely the elderly with one or more serious health conditions. Nationally, children with COVID-19 are dying at only one third the rate of the seasonal flu. In New Hampshire, 82 percent of deaths are in nursing homes (so why aren’t we calling this the “Nursing Home Virus”?). In Cheshire County we’ve only had 12 hospitalizations and three deaths in five months. Despite this, governments and businesses are doubling down on measures like mask wearing, even though many randomized controlled trials show no effectiveness for healthy people in a community setting. (I am happy to debate anyone claiming otherwise.)
One wonders why we have heard so little during this pandemic about how we can boost our immune systems with healthy lifestyles, consisting of nutritious food, proper supplementation, regular exercise and mental self-care through such practices as meditation, prayer, gratitude, and time in nature. Many quite effective treatments are also available, which if broadly implemented (instead of being censored and suppressed) would reduce fear to near zero and end the lockdowns tomorrow. I recommend reading Yale Professor Dr. Harvey Risch’s recent Newsweek article, “The Key to Defeating COVID-19 Already Exists,” as just one example of many.
