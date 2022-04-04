Cheshire County has and continues to be at the forefront in the state for our use of American Rescue Plan funding. Not only have we been the most proactive, but the funding choices we have made have been extremely impactful, innovative and historic.
With the first round of funding we received in June of 2021, we enacted several programs that were recognized by our federal delegation, N.H. Business Magazine, the National Association of Counties and many more politicians, groups and journalists.
On March 21, Cheshire County’s state delegation voted to approve the county’s plans for our second and final round of ARPA funding. Funding is expected in June of 2022, and we will enact these programs beginning in the summer.
We looked to continue the strong programs and expenditures we began in 2021, and expanded on them. We have enacted new and exciting programs for the health and well-being of our community.
In this second round of funding we are expecting to:
Support the start up of a Cheshire County run ambulance service,
Support the minimum wage increase of $15 an hour,
Fund an expanded and enhanced summer concert series,
Fund a generator to ensure that the sheriff’s life-saving work within the sheriff dispatch is never compromised,
Pay lifeguard certification costs to cover our local pools, lakes and ponds,
Fund organizations in need as well as organizations performing essential services, such as Keene State College, The Colonial Theatre, Hundred Nights, Greater Keene and Peterborough Chamber of Commerce, and more.
Cheshire County is incredibly lucky to have county commissioners and a state delegation so supportive of the innovative approach we have chosen to take regarding ARPA funding, and none of this would have been possible without their ideas, support and tireless work.
