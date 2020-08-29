This letter is in response to that of Cheshire District 1 candidate Richard Merkt (“Time for a change in county leadership,” Aug. 19).
Candidate Merkt seems to believe that the incumbent Democratic legislators are controlled by the N.H. Democratic Party state chairman. Apparently he has no knowledge about how priorities are set in the Democratic caucus of the N.H. House. Priorities are established by the membership of the caucus, not handed down to them by anyone. “Manchester” Chairman Ray Buckley, by the way, is a Keene native with a 300-year family history in Cheshire County.
In this last term, among other things, here is what we accomplished for Cheshire County: We significantly increased funding to our public schools and reinstituted municipal aid, both of which reduce towns’ reliance on property taxes; addressed PFAS contamination; increased services and protections for children; expanded municipal broadband bonding options; eliminated the death penalty; and passed legislation to react to the COVID-19 pandemic, including permanent provisions for telehealth delivery that will benefit all corners of the state.
In addition, legislation passed by the Legislature, but vetoed by Gov. Sununu, would have established an independent redistricting commission, automatic voter registration, a family medical leave program, a minimum wage increase, workers protections, environmental and health protections, protective orders for vulnerable adults, clean energy provisions, and streamlined governmental operations. Significant portions of the vetoed legislation were bipartisan.
Since the onset of the pandemic, the current legislative delegation has connected constituents, their businesses and our public institutions with unemployment assistance, payroll protection, direct business assistance for employers and the self-employed, sources of PPE, and finding the right person to resolve whatever problem landed in our inboxes.
Experience counts. And nothing about these times is “same old, same old.”
Respectfully submitted,
CATHRYN HARVEY
P.O. Box 414
Spofford
(This writer, a Democrat, represents Cheshire District 1 in the N.H. House. Also signed by Rep. Paul Berch of Westmoreland and Rep. Michael Abbott of Hinsdale.)
