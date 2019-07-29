“Their brains are not developed enough to make these decisions.”
That seemed to be the general consensus from Keene City Council when it came to the Vape 21 ordinance — an ordinance that was proposed by a bitter nicotine-gum advocate upset that her obsolete cessation program was, well, obsolete.
You would assume that a decision of this magnitude — one that stripped rights away from young voters — would be decided on by young voters. Nope. Not in Keene. Ten people (in a city of 26,000) took civil liberties away from potential voters, tax payers, military and jury members. Why? Because Keene City Council members think they know better than you.
Who was the most vocal in favor of Vape 21? A councilman who owned a bar. I don’t know about you, but when it comes to the voice of moral virtue, it’s always good to absorb the wisdom of a guy who was probed by the state for allegedly overserving alcohol, who allegedly used his connections to try to cover it up, and whose liquor license was revoked for five years.
Here comes more hypocrisy! As we near the one-year anniversary of the Vape 21 proposal, Keene City Council has decided that 18- 20-year-olds can vote on keno in bars. Yes. Alcohol mixed with gambling can be voted on by “underdeveloped” adults. Let me ask you something. What ruins more lives?
Gambling or nicotine?
Alcohol or nicotine?
How many people have given up their entire net worth for nicotine products?
How many people have been pulled over and arrested for driving under the influence of nicotine?
For all of you 18-, 19-, or 20-year-olds who are paying income taxes, voting, defending our country, pumping money into the local economy: Well, I am embarrassed to say that in the city of Keene, you are not adults.
You are adult enough to defend bars (that you’re not allowed to step foot in); you are adult enough to have an abortion (“My body, my choice” somehow doesn’t apply to vaping); you are adult enough to vote for the leader of the free world; however, you are not adult enough to put vapor into your lungs. At least that’s what Keene’s City Council thinks.
DANIEL CAVALLERO
341 Court St.
Keene
(This writer co-owns and manages Monadnock Vapor in Keene.)
