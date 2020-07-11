I have stayed silent too long and must comment on recent actions taken by the Governor’s Executive Council. Recently, two nominations came before the board; Ryan Terrell for the Board of Education and Eddie Edwards for director of the Office of Professional Licensure and Certification.
The Executive Council voted Ryan Terrell down 3-2, and refused a hearing for Eddie Edwards. Both nominees are well-qualified but had two strikes against them ... they were Black and conservative Republicans.
Don’t forget an earlier nomination for N.H. Supreme Court, Attorney General MacDonald, well-qualified and respected throughout the judicial system. He was voted down 3-2, led by Councilor Andru Volinsky.
The Executive Council has been held hostage by Andru Volinsky and his minions: Councilors Debra Pignatelli and Mike Cryans. Are these elected officials representing their constituents, which are all Democrats, Republicans and undeclared in their district ... or just their out-of-state money benefactors toeing the party line?
I ran against incumbent Andru Volinsky in 2018 and lost … you can judge his past two years as your executive councilor. Are you happy or saddened with his re-election? Is he qualified to run for governor with racial bias expressed publicly?
The Governor’s Executive Council originates back to our English laws and state’s governance, the oldest in the nation. As fiscal oversight on the Executive Branch, we ensure agencies have budgeted future expenditures for contracts. We also review nominations for commissioners of agencies and all judicial appointments.
If elected, I would put constituents first and represent their “voice” when voting!
JIM BEARD
P.O. Box 3
Lempster
(This writer, a Republican, is a candidate for N.H. Executive Council in District 2.)
