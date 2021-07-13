On July 15, the City Council will halt the opening of Robin Hood pool. The council will refuse a formal request to open the pool at Robin Hood Park and conduct swim lessons there.
The message it will send to the citizens of east Keene is clear. You cannot trust the council to provide equity in the allocation of resources between east and west Keene. All 11 lifeguards were assigned to Wheelock Park pool, while none were assigned to Robin Hood Park pool.
You cannot count on the council to make sure life-saving swim lessons are made available to the children of east Keene. Drowning is the third-leading cause of unintentional injury-related death in kids ages 5 to 19, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Formal lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent. And yet the council will refuse a request to offer swim lessons in east Keene.
The City Council does not consider the promotion of our east Keene neighborhoods to be a priority. The City Council is content with mothballing Robin Hood Park pool for two years in a row.
Not to mention that the summer camp programs have all been located at Wheelock Park, whereas before, a summer camp program was offered at Robin Hood Park.
The City Council has this message to the children of east Keene: “No pool for you!” My response to the mayor and City Council is: “Our children deserve better!”
JOHN HAYES
Keene
