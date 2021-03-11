As a former dual enrollment student, I have attended three colleges, and I spent too much on textbooks for each school. Many students across the country and in our town can relate.
According to a recent survey done by student PIRGs, a national student-led activist organization, 65 percent of students have skipped buying a textbook because of the cost. I have personally been very lucky to be able to afford my textbooks (even though I once paid $300 for one), but many students at my school, UMass Dartmouth, are unable to pay for their textbooks and/or access codes.
Open textbooks are one way to end this problem. With this system, the text can be downloaded for free or bought for the price of printing. This way, all students can access the textbook and have the chance to be successful in their classes. Universities need to change policies to allow faculty to use these text options more easily, and there need to be grants to help faculty start using open textbooks.
College needs to be more affordable, and lowering the cost of textbooks is the first step in the right direction.
SARAH COLWELL
Keene
