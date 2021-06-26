I join Julie Anne Eason of Garner, N.C., in lamenting the loss and sudden death of George Corrette of Alstead.
As with Ms. Garner, Keene also owes a debt to George. George was the spearhead of the loosely formed Concerned Cheshire Citizens group, which was instrumental in bringing roundabouts to Keene.
The N.H. Department of Transportation proposed a pricey $66,000,000 bypass system of fancy clover leafs, ramps, overpasses and underpasses to solve some of Keene’s traffic problems. George and his group thought that the DOT’s “Keene Bypass,” as its plan came to be called, would destroy the friendly small town atmosphere that was Keene’s most attractive feature.
After nearly four years of meetings, hundreds of letters to the editor, information packets to the City Council, and bringing to Keene a world renowned traffic expert from England, almost the entire City Council decided roundabouts were indeed a better answer to Keene’s traffic problems.
George was also the inspiration for another significant group of locals, the Monadnock 9/11 Truth Alliance. With his good analytical mind, George saw that two airplanes could in no way bring down the Twin Towers in NYC and that the fires from those buildings brought also Building No. 7 tumbling to the ground.
But local letters from the Monadnock Truth Alliance could not counterbalance the overwhelming national propaganda.
George’s friends will always remember him also for that effort.
Further, George was, as Ms. Eason wrote, “an incredible gentleman.”
Sincerely
JAMES G. SMART
Keene
