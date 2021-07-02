Not many of us can say we greatly influenced our physical surroundings. One of those rare individuals was George Corrette, who died unexpectedly while out on a morning run in Stoddard.
Corrette, for those of us fortunate enough to know him, had a buoyant personality and was a fellow of great cheer. He was found encouraging others in their endeavors. But beyond his bon vivant personality was his achievement in reintroducing Keene and New Hampshire to the concept of roundabouts.
This was no trifling matter, as it has made our travels over distances smoother and more sustainable. And he did this against opposition and tradition.
As a leading member of the activist group Concerned Cheshire Citizens, Corrette undertook traffic analysis of the N.H. DOT’s plans for the Winchester Street/Route 101 intersection and put forth a popular petition for the roundabout alternative.
This was followed by bringing world renowned British traffic engineer Barry Crown to the Elm City. Crown put forth the strong case for replacing traditional stoplight intersections and overbuilt overpasses with the simple but logical roundabouts. Drivers cooperate with each other over an accepted set of rules rather than being told by a light signal to stop or go. One trusting one’s fellow rather than being directed. Trust.
After much heated debate and discussion, one roundabout was built, followed by others. New Hampshire, always with an eye for the penny saved, soon saw them as a viable alternative to settled traffic systems. And the concept spread beyond our borders.
It is with the roundabout, the public should honor Corrette. He changed the way we move from point A to point B. Rest in peace, my friend. Our world is a better place.
Respectfully,
STEVE LINDSEY
Keene
