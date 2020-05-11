Given the governor’s reopening guidelines for restaurants, if it hasn’t already been discussed, the city should consider temporarily allocating a number of parking spaces in front of each restaurant downtown to be cordoned off for outdoor seating.
I saw this done with great success last summer in Montreal. Utilizing jersey barriers, they were able to define a safe area for diners and expanded capacity for the restaurants.
It seems logical there will be lighter traffic and decreased demand for parking in the early stages of reopening. This would give the restaurants and their staffs that have been devastated by the shut down more opportunity to bounce back.
RON ALGENI
119 School St.
Keene
